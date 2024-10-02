How are the following pairs of carbohydrates, shown in a Fischer projection, related to each other? Are they structural isomers, enantiomers, diastereomers, or epimers? Identify each as the D- or L-isomer.
(a)
(a)
(b)
(a)
Identify the following carbohydrates as the ⍺ or β anomer:
(a)
(b)
Draw the Fischer projection of the product of the oxidation of D-galactose at C1.