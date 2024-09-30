Anomers

Anomers are a type of stereoisomer found in carbohydrates that differ in configuration at the anomeric carbon, which is the carbon derived from the carbonyl group during the formation of a cyclic structure. In the case of sugars, the anomeric carbon is typically the first carbon in the ring structure. Anomers are classified as either alpha (α) or beta (β) based on the orientation of the hydroxyl group attached to the anomeric carbon relative to the CH2OH group on the last carbon in the chain.