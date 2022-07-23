Anomers

Anomers are a type of stereoisomer found in carbohydrates that differ in configuration at the anomeric carbon, which is the carbon derived from the carbonyl group during cyclization. In cyclic forms of sugars, the anomeric carbon can be in two configurations: alpha (α) when the hydroxyl group is on the opposite side of the CH2OH group, and beta (β) when it is on the same side. This distinction is crucial for understanding the reactivity and properties of sugars.