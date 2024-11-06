Glycosidic Bond

A glycosidic bond is a type of covalent bond that connects a carbohydrate (sugar) molecule to another group, which can be another carbohydrate or a different type of molecule. In the context of the 1→4 condensation, this bond specifically forms between the first carbon of one sugar and the fourth carbon of another, resulting in a specific linkage that defines the structure and properties of the resulting carbohydrate.