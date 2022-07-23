Skip to main content
Ch.10 Acids and Bases
Chapter 10, Problem 51

How is Kw defined, and what is its numerical value at 25 °C?

1
K_w is the ionization constant of water, which represents the equilibrium constant for the self-ionization of water. The reaction is: H+(aq)+OH(aq)HO2(l).
The expression for K_w is derived from the equilibrium concentrations of the ions produced during water's self-ionization: Kw=[H+]×[OH].
At 25 °C, the concentrations of H+ and OH in pure water are both equal to 1.0×10-7 M.
Substitute these values into the K_w expression: Kw=[H+]×[OH]=1.0×10-7×1.0×10-7.
Simplify the expression to find the numerical value of K_w at 25 °C, which is typically expressed as 1.0×10-14.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ion Product of Water (K_w)

K_w, or the ion product of water, is a constant that represents the equilibrium constant for the self-ionization of water. It is defined as the product of the concentrations of hydrogen ions (H⁺) and hydroxide ions (OH⁻) in pure water at a given temperature. This concept is crucial for understanding acid-base chemistry and the behavior of water in various chemical reactions.
Self-Ionization of Water

The self-ionization of water is a process where two water molecules interact to produce one hydroxide ion (OH⁻) and one hydronium ion (H₃O⁺). This reaction is reversible and occurs to a very small extent in pure water, leading to the formation of equal concentrations of H⁺ and OH⁻ ions. Understanding this process is essential for grasping the concept of pH and the neutrality of water.
Numerical Value of K_w at 25 °C

At 25 °C, the numerical value of K_w is 1.0 x 10⁻¹⁴. This value indicates that in pure water, the concentrations of H⁺ and OH⁻ ions are both 1.0 x 10⁻⁷ M, reflecting the neutral nature of water at this temperature. This constant is fundamental in calculations involving pH, pOH, and the acidity or basicity of solutions.
