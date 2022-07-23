Textbook Question
What is the difference between a monoprotic acid and a diprotic acid? Give an example of each.
What is the difference between H+ and H3O+?
How is Kw defined, and what is its numerical value at 25 °C?
The pH of a buffer solution containing 0.10 M acetic acid and 0.10 M sodium acetate is 4.74.
a. Write the Henderson–Hasselbalch equation for this buffer.
How does normality compare to molarity for monoprotic and polyprotic acids?
Identify the number of equivalents per mole for each of the following acids and bases.
b. H3PO4