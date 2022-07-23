What are the molarity and the normality of a solution made by dissolving 5.0 g of Ca(OH)2 in enough water to make 500.0 mL of solution?
The dissociation of water into H3O+ and OH– ions depends on temperature. At 0 °C the [H3O+] = 3.38 x 10–8 M, at 25 °C the [H3O+] = 1.00 x 10–7 M, and at 50 °C the [H3O+] = 2.34 x 10–7 M.
b. What is the value of Kw at 0 °C and 50 °C?
What are the molarity and the normality of a solution made by dissolving 25 g of citric acid (triprotic, C6H5O7H3) in enough water to make 800 mL of solution?
A solution is prepared by bubbling 15.0 L of HCl(g) at 25 °C and 1 atm into 250.0 mL of water.
a. Assuming all the HCl dissolves in the water, how many moles of HCl are in solution?
c. Is the dissociation of water endothermic or exothermic?
One of the buffer systems used to control the pH of blood involves the equilibrium between H2PO4– and H2PO42–. The pKa for H2PO42– is 7.21.
a. Write the Henderson-Hasselbalch equation for this buffer system.
Obtain a package of Alka-Seltzer, an antacid, from the local drug store:
b. Why does Alka-Seltzer foam and bubble when dissolved in water? Which ingredient is the antacid?