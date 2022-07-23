Skip to main content
What happens when a strong acid such as HBr is dissolved in water?

When a strong acid like HBr is dissolved in water, it undergoes complete ionization. This means that every molecule of HBr dissociates into its constituent ions.
Write the chemical equation for the dissociation of HBr in water: HBr(aq)H(aq)+Br(aq). This shows that HBr dissociates into hydrogen ions (H⁺) and bromide ions (Br⁻).
The hydrogen ions (H⁺) released by the acid interact with water molecules to form hydronium ions (H₃O⁺). This can be represented as: H(aq)+H2O(l)H3O(aq).
Since HBr is a strong acid, the dissociation is essentially 100%, meaning no undissociated HBr molecules remain in the solution.
The resulting solution is highly acidic due to the high concentration of hydronium ions (H₃O⁺), which lowers the pH of the solution significantly.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dissociation of Strong Acids

Strong acids, like HBr, completely dissociate in water, meaning they break apart into their constituent ions. For HBr, this results in the formation of hydrogen ions (H⁺) and bromide ions (Br⁻). This complete dissociation is a key characteristic of strong acids, distinguishing them from weak acids, which only partially dissociate.
Ionization and pH

The ionization of strong acids in water significantly affects the pH of the solution. Since H⁺ ions increase the concentration of hydrogen ions in the solution, the pH decreases, indicating a more acidic environment. The pH scale ranges from 0 to 14, with values below 7 representing acidic solutions, and strong acids typically yield pH values close to 0.
Conductivity of Electrolytes

When HBr dissolves in water, it produces ions that enhance the solution's electrical conductivity. This property is due to the movement of charged particles (H⁺ and Br⁻) in the solution, which allows it to conduct electricity. Strong acids are classified as strong electrolytes because they fully dissociate, making them effective at conducting electrical current in aqueous solutions.
Textbook Question

From this electrostatic potential map of the amino acid alanine, identify the most acidic hydrogens in the molecule:

<IMAGE>

Textbook Question

Show how ethylamine (C2H5NH2) reacts with hydrochloric acid to form an ethylammonium salt.

Textbook Question

Electrostatic potential maps of acetic acid (CH3CO2H) and ethyl alcohol (CH3CH2OH) are shown. Identify the most acidic hydrogen in each, and tell which of the two is likely to be the stronger acid.

<IMAGE>

Textbook Question

What happens when a weak acid such as CH3CO2H is dissolved in water?

Textbook Question

What happens when a strong base such as KOH is dissolved in water?

Textbook Question

What happens when a weak base such as NH3 is dissolved in water?

