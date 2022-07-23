Textbook Question
What is the total number of orbitals in the third shell? The fourth shell?
How many subshells are there in the third shell? The fourth shell? The fifth shell?
Use arrows to show electron pairing in the valence p subshell of
a. Sulfur
b. Bromine
c. Silicon
What is the mass (in grams) of 6.02 × 1023 atoms of Carbon-12?
An unidentified element is found to have an electron configuration by shell of 2 8 18 8 2. To what group and period does this element belong? Is the element a metal or a nonmetal? How many protons does an atom of the element have? What is the name of the element? Write its electron-dot symbol.
What is wrong with the following electron configurations?
a. Ni 1s2 2s2 2p6 3s2 3p6 3d10
b. N 1s2 2p5
