Textbook Question
Distinguish between the following:
c. A lone pair and a shared pair of electrons
1280
views
Distinguish between the following:
c. A lone pair and a shared pair of electrons
Consider the following possible structural formulas for C3H6O2. If a structure is not reasonable, explain what changes could be made to convert it to a reasonable structure.
a.
Expand the following condensed structures into the correct structural formulas.
c. CH3CH2OCH2Cl
Draw a Lewis structure for the following polyatomic ions:
b. Sulfite, SO32–
Sketch the three-dimensional shape of the following molecules:
a. Methylamine, CH3NH2
Based on electronegativity differences, would you expect bonds between the following pairs of atoms to be largely ionic or largely covalent?
b. Ca and Cl