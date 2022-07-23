Skip to main content
Ch.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 7, Problem 12c

Do the following reactions favor reactants or products at equilibrium? Give relative concentrations at equilibrium.
c. Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) ⇌ 2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2(g) K (at 727 °C) = 24.2

Identify the equilibrium constant (K) provided in the problem. Here, K = 24.2 at 727 °C. The equilibrium constant indicates the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium.
Interpret the value of K. Since K > 1 (24.2 is greater than 1), the reaction favors the formation of products at equilibrium. This means that the concentration of products will be higher than the concentration of reactants at equilibrium.
Recognize the states of matter in the reaction. Solids (Fe2O3 and Fe) do not appear in the equilibrium expression because their concentrations are constant and do not affect the equilibrium position.
Write the equilibrium expression for the reaction: K = [CO2]3[CO]3. This expression only includes the gaseous species CO and CO2.
Conclude that at equilibrium, the concentration of CO2 (a product) will be relatively higher than the concentration of CO (a reactant), as the reaction favors the products due to the large K value.

Chemical Equilibrium

Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. At this point, the system is in a state of balance, and the concentrations of all species remain unchanged over time. Understanding this concept is crucial for analyzing how changes in conditions affect the position of equilibrium.
Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. A large K value (greater than 1) indicates that products are favored at equilibrium, while a small K value (less than 1) suggests that reactants are favored. In this case, K = 24.2 implies a significant preference for the formation of products.
Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. This principle helps predict how changes in concentration, pressure, or temperature will affect the position of equilibrium, providing insight into the relative concentrations of reactants and products.
Textbook Question

Does entropy increase or decrease in the following processes?

a. Polymeric complex carbohydrates are metabolized by the body, converted into smaller simple sugars.

Textbook Question

Does entropy increase or decrease in the following processes?

c. 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2 SO3(g)

Textbook Question

Do the following reactions favor reactants or products at equilibrium? Give relative concentrations at equilibrium.

a. Sucrose(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ Glucose(aq) + Fructose(aq) K = 1.4 × 105

Textbook Question

The following diagrams represent two similar reactions that have achieved equilibrium:

<IMAGE>

a. Write the expression for the equilibrium constant for each reaction.

Textbook Question

The following diagrams represent two similar reactions that have achieved equilibrium:

<IMAGE>

b. Calculate the value for the equilibrium constant for each reaction.

Textbook Question

Is the yield of SO3 at equilibrium favored by a higher or lower pressure? By a higher or lower temperature?

2 SO2(g) + O2 ⇌ 2 SO3(g) ∆H = -47 kcal/mol

