Ch.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 7, Problem 15

Is the yield of SO3 at equilibrium favored by a higher or lower pressure? By a higher or lower temperature?
2 SO2(g) + O2 ⇌ 2 SO3(g) ∆H = -47 kcal/mol

Verified step by step guidance
1
Analyze the chemical equation: The reaction involves 2 moles of SO2 gas and 1 mole of O2 gas combining to form 2 moles of SO3 gas. This means there is a decrease in the total number of gas molecules (from 3 moles to 2 moles).
Apply Le Chatelier's Principle to pressure: Since the reaction results in fewer gas molecules, increasing the pressure will favor the forward reaction (formation of SO3) to reduce the total number of gas molecules. Conversely, lowering the pressure would favor the reverse reaction.
Examine the enthalpy change (∆H): The reaction is exothermic (∆H = -47 kcal/mol), meaning it releases heat as it proceeds in the forward direction.
Apply Le Chatelier's Principle to temperature: For an exothermic reaction, increasing the temperature adds heat to the system, which shifts the equilibrium toward the reverse reaction (formation of reactants). Lowering the temperature removes heat, favoring the forward reaction (formation of SO3).
Summarize the findings: The yield of SO3 at equilibrium is favored by higher pressure (due to fewer gas molecules in the products) and lower temperature (due to the exothermic nature of the reaction).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the position of equilibrium shifts to counteract the change. In the context of pressure, increasing pressure favors the side of the reaction with fewer moles of gas, while decreasing pressure favors the side with more moles.

Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. Changes in temperature can affect the value of K, with exothermic reactions like the formation of SO3 shifting equilibrium to favor products at lower temperatures.
Exothermic Reactions

Exothermic reactions release heat, indicated by a negative enthalpy change (∆H). For the reaction producing SO3, the negative ∆H suggests that lowering the temperature will favor the formation of products, as the system shifts to absorb the heat released during the reaction.
