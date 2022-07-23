Does entropy increase or decrease in the following processes?
c. 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2 SO3(g)
Does entropy increase or decrease in the following processes?
c. 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2 SO3(g)
Do the following reactions favor reactants or products at equilibrium? Give relative concentrations at equilibrium.
a. Sucrose(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ Glucose(aq) + Fructose(aq) K = 1.4 × 105
Do the following reactions favor reactants or products at equilibrium? Give relative concentrations at equilibrium.
c. Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) ⇌ 2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2(g) K (at 727 °C) = 24.2
The following diagrams represent two similar reactions that have achieved equilibrium:
<IMAGE>
b. Calculate the value for the equilibrium constant for each reaction.
Is the yield of SO3 at equilibrium favored by a higher or lower pressure? By a higher or lower temperature?
2 SO2(g) + O2 ⇌ 2 SO3(g) ∆H = -47 kcal/mol
What effect do the listed changes have on the position of the equilibrium in the reaction of carbon with hydrogen?
C(s) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g) ∆H = -18 kcal/mol (-75kJ/mol)
a. Increasing temperature