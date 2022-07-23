Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and EquilibriumProblem 14b
Chapter 7, Problem 14b

The following diagrams represent two similar reactions that have achieved equilibrium:
<IMAGE>
b. Calculate the value for the equilibrium constant for each reaction.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the chemical equation provided in the diagram. The reaction is A₂ + 3 B ⇌ 2 C₂, where A₂ represents blue molecules, B represents green molecules, and C₂ represents orange molecules.
Step 2: Count the number of molecules for each species in the diagram. For A₂, count the blue pairs; for B, count the green single molecules; and for C₂, count the orange pairs.
Step 3: Write the expression for the equilibrium constant (K_eq) based on the balanced chemical equation. The formula is: K_eq = ([C₂]^2) / ([A₂] × [B]^3), where the concentrations are proportional to the number of molecules.
Step 4: Substitute the counts of molecules into the equilibrium constant expression. Use the counts from Step 2 to represent the concentrations of A₂, B, and C₂.
Step 5: Simplify the expression to calculate the equilibrium constant. Ensure that the values are plugged in correctly and follow the rules of exponents and division.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given chemical reaction. It is calculated using the formula K = [C]^c / ([A]^a * [B]^b), where [C], [A], and [B] are the molar concentrations of the products and reactants, and a, b, and c are their respective coefficients in the balanced equation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:50
The Equilibrium Constant Concept 1

Chemical Equilibrium

Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products over time. At this point, the system is in a state of balance, and any changes in concentration, temperature, or pressure can shift the equilibrium position according to Le Chatelier's principle.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:42
Chemical Equilibrium Concept 1

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced equation. It involves using the coefficients of the balanced equation to determine the proportions of substances involved, which is essential for calculating the equilibrium constant and understanding the relationships between different species in a reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Do the following reactions favor reactants or products at equilibrium? Give relative concentrations at equilibrium.

a. Sucrose(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ Glucose(aq) + Fructose(aq) K = 1.4 × 105

1201
views
Textbook Question

Do the following reactions favor reactants or products at equilibrium? Give relative concentrations at equilibrium.

c. Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) ⇌ 2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2(g) K (at 727 °C) = 24.2

1356
views
Textbook Question

The following diagrams represent two similar reactions that have achieved equilibrium:

<IMAGE>

a. Write the expression for the equilibrium constant for each reaction.

1315
views
Textbook Question

Is the yield of SO3 at equilibrium favored by a higher or lower pressure? By a higher or lower temperature?

2 SO2(g) + O2 ⇌ 2 SO3(g) ∆H = -47 kcal/mol

1727
views
Textbook Question

What effect do the listed changes have on the position of the equilibrium in the reaction of carbon with hydrogen?

C(s) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g) ∆H = -18 kcal/mol (-75kJ/mol)

a. Increasing temperature

1397
views
Textbook Question

What effect do the listed changes have on the position of the equilibrium in the reaction of carbon with hydrogen?

C(s) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g) ∆H = -18 kcal/mol (-75kJ/mol)

b. Increasing pressure by decreasing volume

1288
views