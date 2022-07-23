Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given chemical reaction. It is calculated using the formula K = [C]^c / ([A]^a * [B]^b), where [C], [A], and [B] are the molar concentrations of the products and reactants, and a, b, and c are their respective coefficients in the balanced equation.