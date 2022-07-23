Entropy and Disorder

Entropy (S) is a measure of the disorder or randomness in a system. In general, processes that increase the entropy of the universe are favored. For the reaction 2 Hg(l) + O2 → 2HgO(s), the formation of a solid from liquids and gases typically results in a decrease in entropy, which can affect spontaneity. Understanding the balance between enthalpy and entropy is crucial for determining the conditions under which the reaction is spontaneous.