Chapter 7, Problem 44

Why does increasing concentration generally increase the rate of a reaction?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of reaction rate: The rate of a chemical reaction refers to how quickly reactants are converted into products. It depends on the frequency and energy of collisions between reactant molecules.
Recall the collision theory: According to collision theory, for a reaction to occur, reactant molecules must collide with sufficient energy (activation energy) and proper orientation.
Relate concentration to collision frequency: Increasing the concentration of reactants means there are more molecules or ions in a given volume. This increases the likelihood of collisions between reactant particles.
Explain the effect on reaction rate: With more frequent collisions, the number of successful collisions (those with sufficient energy and correct orientation) also increases, leading to a faster reaction rate.
Summarize the relationship: In general, a higher concentration of reactants results in a higher reaction rate because it increases the probability of effective collisions as described by the collision theory.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Collision Theory

Collision theory posits that for a reaction to occur, reactant particles must collide with sufficient energy and proper orientation. Increasing the concentration of reactants raises the number of particles in a given volume, leading to more frequent collisions. This increased frequency enhances the likelihood of effective collisions, thereby accelerating the reaction rate.
Reaction Rate

The reaction rate refers to the speed at which reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction. It is influenced by several factors, including concentration, temperature, and the presence of catalysts. Higher concentrations typically result in a higher reaction rate due to the increased number of reactant molecules available to participate in the reaction.
Equilibrium Shift

In reversible reactions, increasing the concentration of reactants can shift the equilibrium position according to Le Chatelier's principle. This shift favors the formation of products, thus increasing the rate at which products are formed. Understanding this concept is crucial for predicting how changes in concentration affect the dynamics of a chemical reaction.
