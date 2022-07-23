Arrhenius Equation

The Arrhenius equation describes the relationship between the rate constant of a reaction and its activation energy, temperature, and a pre-exponential factor. It is mathematically expressed as k = A * e^(-E_act/RT), where k is the rate constant, A is the frequency factor, R is the gas constant, and T is the temperature in Kelvin. This equation illustrates that as activation energy decreases, the rate constant increases, leading to faster reactions.