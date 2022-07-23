Skip to main content
Ch.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 7, Problem 16c

What effect do the listed changes have on the position of the equilibrium in the reaction of carbon with hydrogen?
C(s) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g) ∆H = -18 kcal/mol (-75kJ/mol)
c. Allowing CH4 to escape continuously from the reaction vessel

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: The reaction is exothermic (∆H = -18 kcal/mol), meaning it releases heat as it proceeds in the forward direction.
Understand the equilibrium principle: According to Le Chatelier's Principle, if a change is made to a system at equilibrium, the system will adjust to counteract that change and restore equilibrium.
Analyze the effect of CH4 escaping: If CH4 (a product) is continuously removed from the reaction vessel, the concentration of CH4 decreases. This disrupts the equilibrium by reducing the product concentration.
Predict the shift in equilibrium: To counteract the removal of CH4, the equilibrium will shift to the right (toward the products) to produce more CH4 and restore balance.
Conclude the effect: Allowing CH4 to escape continuously will drive the reaction forward, increasing the consumption of C(s) and H2(g) to produce more CH4(g).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the position of equilibrium shifts to counteract the change. In the context of the given reaction, allowing CH4 to escape continuously reduces its concentration, prompting the equilibrium to shift to the right to produce more CH4, thereby attempting to restore balance.

Equilibrium Position

The equilibrium position of a reaction refers to the relative concentrations of reactants and products at equilibrium. In the reaction C(s) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g), the position can be influenced by changes in concentration, pressure, or temperature. Understanding how these factors affect the equilibrium position is crucial for predicting the outcome of the reaction when CH4 is allowed to escape.
Endothermic and Exothermic Reactions

Reactions can be classified as endothermic or exothermic based on heat exchange. The given reaction is exothermic (∆H = -18 kcal/mol), meaning it releases heat. This characteristic is important because changes in temperature can also affect the equilibrium; for exothermic reactions, increasing temperature shifts the equilibrium to favor reactants, while decreasing temperature favors products.
