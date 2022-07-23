Mole Ratio in Gaseous Reactions

In the reaction C(s) + 2 H2(g) ⇌ CH4(g), there are two moles of hydrogen gas on the reactant side and one mole of methane gas on the product side. Understanding the mole ratio is crucial because changes in pressure affect the gaseous components, and the equilibrium will shift towards the side with fewer moles of gas to reduce the pressure.