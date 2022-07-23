Classify the following liquid mixtures as heterogeneous or homogeneous. Further classify each homogeneous mixture as a solution or colloid.
c. Hand lotion
Which of the following pairs of substances would you expect to form solutions?
a. CCl4 and water
b. Benzene (C6H6) and MgSO4
c. Hexane (C6H14) and heptane (C7H16)
d. Ethyl alcohol (C2H5OH) and heptanol (C7H15OH)
At a total atmospheric pressure of 1.00 atm, the partial pressure of CO2 in air is approximately 4.0 × 10-4atm. Using the data in Problem 9.4, what is the solubility of CO2 in an open bottle of seltzer water at 20 °C?
The maximum amounts of lead and copper allowed in drinking water are 0.015 mg/kg for lead and 1.3 mg/kg for copper. Express these values in parts per million, and tell the maximum amount of each (in grams) allowed in 100 g of water.
The concentration of cholesterol (C27H46O) in blood is approximately 5.0 mM. How many grams of cholesterol are in 250 mL of blood?