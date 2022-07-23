Which of the following pairs of substances would you expect to form solutions?
a. CCl4 and water
b. Benzene (C6H6) and MgSO4
c. Hexane (C6H14) and heptane (C7H16)
d. Ethyl alcohol (C2H5OH) and heptanol (C7H15OH)
A solution is prepared by dissolving 12.5 g of KBr in 20 mL of water at 60 °C (see Figure 9.3). Is this solution saturated, unsaturated, or supersaturated? What will happen if the solution is cooled to 10 °C?
<IMAGE>
At a total atmospheric pressure of 1.00 atm, the partial pressure of CO2 in air is approximately 4.0 × 10-4atm. Using the data in Problem 9.4, what is the solubility of CO2 in an open bottle of seltzer water at 20 °C?
The concentration of cholesterol (C27H46O) in blood is approximately 5.0 mM. How many grams of cholesterol are in 250 mL of blood?
The typical concentration of Mg2+ in blood is 3 mEq/L. How many milligrams of Mg2+ are in 250 mL of blood?