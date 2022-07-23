A solution is prepared by dissolving 12.5 g of KBr in 20 mL of water at 60 °C (see Figure 9.3). Is this solution saturated, unsaturated, or supersaturated? What will happen if the solution is cooled to 10 °C?
<IMAGE>
<IMAGE>
At a total atmospheric pressure of 1.00 atm, the partial pressure of CO2 in air is approximately 4.0 × 10-4atm. Using the data in Problem 9.4, what is the solubility of CO2 in an open bottle of seltzer water at 20 °C?
The maximum amounts of lead and copper allowed in drinking water are 0.015 mg/kg for lead and 1.3 mg/kg for copper. Express these values in parts per million, and tell the maximum amount of each (in grams) allowed in 100 g of water.
The typical concentration of Mg2+ in blood is 3 mEq/L. How many milligrams of Mg2+ are in 250 mL of blood?
When 1.0 mol of HF is dissolved in 1.0 kg of water, the boiling point of the resulting solution is 100.5 °C. Is HF a strong or weak electrolyte? Explain.