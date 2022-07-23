Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.9 Solutions
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.9 SolutionsProblem 5
Chapter 9, Problem 5

At a total atmospheric pressure of 1.00 atm, the partial pressure of CO2 in air is approximately 4.0 × 10-4atm. Using the data in Problem 9.4, what is the solubility of CO2 in an open bottle of seltzer water at 20 °C?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the relationship between gas solubility and partial pressure using Henry's Law: \( C = k_H \cdot P \), where \( C \) is the solubility of the gas (in mol/L), \( k_H \) is the Henry's Law constant (in mol/L·atm), and \( P \) is the partial pressure of the gas (in atm).
From Problem 9.4, determine the Henry's Law constant \( k_H \) for CO₂ at 20 °C. If not provided, consult a reliable source or reference table for the value of \( k_H \) at this temperature.
Substitute the given partial pressure of CO₂, \( P = 4.0 \times 10^{-4} \ \text{atm} \), and the Henry's Law constant \( k_H \) into the equation \( C = k_H \cdot P \).
Perform the multiplication to calculate the solubility \( C \) of CO₂ in the seltzer water. Ensure the units are consistent (e.g., mol/L).
Interpret the result: The calculated solubility represents the concentration of CO₂ dissolved in the seltzer water at equilibrium under the given conditions of temperature and pressure.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Henry's Law

Henry's Law states that the amount of gas that dissolves in a liquid at a given temperature is directly proportional to the partial pressure of that gas above the liquid. This principle is crucial for understanding how gases like CO₂ behave in solutions, particularly in carbonated beverages, where the pressure of CO₂ influences its solubility.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:41
Henry's Law Calculations Concept 1

Solubility

Solubility refers to the maximum amount of a substance that can dissolve in a solvent at a specific temperature and pressure. In the context of the question, it pertains to how much CO₂ can be dissolved in seltzer water at 20 °C, which is influenced by both temperature and the partial pressure of CO₂.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:28
Solubility Rules

Partial Pressure

Partial pressure is the pressure exerted by a single component of a mixture of gases. In this scenario, the partial pressure of CO₂ in the air is given, and it is essential for calculating the solubility of CO₂ in seltzer water using Henry's Law, as it directly affects how much CO₂ can be dissolved in the liquid.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:48
Dalton's Law: Partial Pressure (Simplified) Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Classify the following liquid mixtures as heterogeneous or homogeneous. Further classify each homogeneous mixture as a solution or colloid.

c. Hand lotion

1771
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following pairs of substances would you expect to form solutions?

a. CCl4 and water

b. Benzene (C6H6) and MgSO4

c. Hexane (C6H14) and heptane (C7H16)

d. Ethyl alcohol (C2H5OH) and heptanol (C7H15OH)

1568
views
Textbook Question

A solution is prepared by dissolving 12.5 g of KBr in 20 mL of water at 60 °C (see Figure 9.3). Is this solution saturated, unsaturated, or supersaturated? What will happen if the solution is cooled to 10 °C?

<IMAGE>

1842
views
Textbook Question

The maximum amounts of lead and copper allowed in drinking water are 0.015 mg/kg for lead and 1.3 mg/kg for copper. Express these values in parts per million, and tell the maximum amount of each (in grams) allowed in 100 g of water.

2104
views
Textbook Question

The concentration of cholesterol (C27H46O) in blood is approximately 5.0 mM. How many grams of cholesterol are in 250 mL of blood?

2080
views
Textbook Question
The Environmental Protection Agency has set the limit for arsenic in drinking water at 0.010 ppm. To what volume would you need to dilute 1.5 L of water containing 5.0 ppm arsenic to reach the acceptable limit?
1776
views