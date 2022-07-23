Boiling Point Elevation Formula

The boiling point elevation can be calculated using the formula ΔT_b = i * K_b * m, where ΔT_b is the change in boiling point, i is the van 't Hoff factor (number of particles the solute breaks into), K_b is the ebullioscopic constant of the solvent, and m is the molality of the solution. For HCl, i equals 2 due to complete ionization, while for acetic acid, i is less than 2, reflecting its partial ionization. This difference in i directly affects the boiling point increase observed.