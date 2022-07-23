Skip to main content
Chapter 9, Problem 28

When 1 mol of HCl is added to 1 kg of water, the boiling point increases by 1.0 °C, but when 1 mol of acetic acid, CH3CO2H is added to 1 kg of water, the boiling point increases by only 0.5 °C. Explain.

Step 1: Understand the concept of boiling point elevation. Boiling point elevation is a colligative property, meaning it depends on the number of solute particles in solution, not their identity. The formula for boiling point elevation is ΔT_b = i × K_b × m, where ΔT_b is the boiling point elevation, i is the van 't Hoff factor (number of particles the solute dissociates into), K_b is the boiling point elevation constant for the solvent, and m is the molality of the solution.
Step 2: Analyze the behavior of HCl in water. HCl is a strong acid and completely dissociates in water into H⁺ and Cl⁻ ions. This means that for every 1 mol of HCl added, 2 moles of particles (1 mol of H⁺ and 1 mol of Cl⁻) are produced. Therefore, the van 't Hoff factor (i) for HCl is approximately 2.
Step 3: Analyze the behavior of acetic acid (CH₃CO₂H) in water. Acetic acid is a weak acid and only partially dissociates in water into CH₃CO₂⁻ and H⁺ ions. This means that for every 1 mol of acetic acid added, fewer than 2 moles of particles are produced. The van 't Hoff factor (i) for acetic acid is less than 2, typically closer to 1 depending on the degree of dissociation.
Step 4: Compare the boiling point elevations. Since the boiling point elevation depends on the number of solute particles (as determined by the van 't Hoff factor), HCl, which produces more particles in solution (i ≈ 2), causes a greater boiling point elevation than acetic acid, which produces fewer particles (i < 2).
Step 5: Conclude the explanation. The difference in boiling point elevation arises because HCl is a strong electrolyte that fully dissociates, while acetic acid is a weak electrolyte that only partially dissociates. This results in a higher effective concentration of solute particles for HCl, leading to a greater increase in the boiling point of the solution.

Colligative Properties

Colligative properties are physical properties of solutions that depend on the number of solute particles in a given amount of solvent, rather than the identity of the solute. These properties include boiling point elevation, freezing point depression, vapor pressure lowering, and osmotic pressure. The extent of boiling point elevation is directly related to the concentration of solute particles, which explains the different effects of HCl and acetic acid when dissolved in water.
Ionization of Solutes

Ionization refers to the process by which a solute dissociates into ions when dissolved in a solvent. HCl is a strong acid that completely ionizes in water to produce two particles: H⁺ and Cl⁻. In contrast, acetic acid is a weak acid that only partially ionizes, resulting in fewer particles in solution. This difference in ionization leads to a greater boiling point elevation for HCl compared to acetic acid.
Boiling Point Elevation Formula

The boiling point elevation can be calculated using the formula ΔT_b = i * K_b * m, where ΔT_b is the change in boiling point, i is the van 't Hoff factor (number of particles the solute breaks into), K_b is the ebullioscopic constant of the solvent, and m is the molality of the solution. For HCl, i equals 2 due to complete ionization, while for acetic acid, i is less than 2, reflecting its partial ionization. This difference in i directly affects the boiling point increase observed.
