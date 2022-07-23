Skip to main content
Chapter 9, Problem 27

Assume that two liquids are separated by a semipermeable membrane, with pure solvent on the right side and a solution of a solute on the left side. Make a drawing that shows the situation after equilibrium is reached.
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of osmosis. Osmosis is the movement of solvent molecules through a semipermeable membrane from a region of lower solute concentration (pure solvent) to a region of higher solute concentration (solution). This process continues until equilibrium is reached.
Step 2: Analyze the image provided. The left side contains a solution with solute particles (purple spheres) mixed with solvent particles (gray spheres), while the right side contains only solvent particles. The semipermeable membrane allows only solvent molecules to pass through, not solute molecules.
Step 3: Predict the equilibrium state. At equilibrium, the solvent molecules will move from the right side (pure solvent) to the left side (solution) to dilute the solute concentration. This will result in a higher liquid level on the left side due to the net movement of solvent molecules.
Step 4: Draw the equilibrium situation. The left side will have a higher liquid level with a mixture of solute and solvent particles, while the right side will have a lower liquid level with only solvent particles. The semipermeable membrane remains in place, separating the two sides.
Step 5: Label the drawing. Clearly indicate the semipermeable membrane, the solute particles, the solvent particles, and the liquid levels on both sides to show the result of osmosis at equilibrium.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Semipermeable Membrane

A semipermeable membrane is a barrier that allows certain molecules or ions to pass through while blocking others. In the context of osmosis, it permits the movement of solvent molecules (like water) but restricts solute particles (like salts or sugars). This selective permeability is crucial for maintaining concentration gradients between two solutions.
Osmosis

Osmosis is the process by which solvent molecules move across a semipermeable membrane from an area of lower solute concentration to an area of higher solute concentration. This movement continues until equilibrium is reached, where the concentrations of solute are equal on both sides of the membrane. Osmosis is vital for many biological processes, including nutrient absorption and waste removal.
Equilibrium

Equilibrium in the context of osmosis refers to the state where the concentrations of solute on both sides of the semipermeable membrane become equal, resulting in no net movement of solvent molecules. At this point, the rates of osmosis in both directions are balanced, and the system is stable. Understanding equilibrium is essential for predicting the behavior of solutions in biological and chemical systems.
