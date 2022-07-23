What is the osmolarity of the following solutions?
a. 0.35 M KBr
b. 0.15 M glucose + 0.05 M K2SO4
A typical oral rehydration solution (ORS) for infants contains 90 mEq/L Na+ , 20 mEq/L K+ , 110 mEq/L Cl- , and 2.0% (m/v) glucose (MW = 180g/mol)
a. Calculate the concentration of each ORS component in units of molarity.
b. What is the osmolarity of the solution, and how does it compare with the osmolarity of blood plasma?
When 1 mol of HCl is added to 1 kg of water, the boiling point increases by 1.0 °C, but when 1 mol of acetic acid, CH3CO2H is added to 1 kg of water, the boiling point increases by only 0.5 °C. Explain.
HF is a weak electrolyte and HBr is a strong electrolyte. Which of the curves in the figure represents the change in the boiling point of an aqueous solution when 1 mole of HF is added to 1 kg of water, and which represents the change when 1 mol of HBr is added?
<IMAGE>
How can you tell a solution from a colloid?