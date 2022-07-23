Skip to main content
Ch.9 Solutions
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 9, Problem 92a

Ammonia, NH3, is very soluble in water (51.8 g/L at 20 °C and 760 mmHg).
a. Show how NH3 can hydrogen bond to water.

1
Identify the key components involved in hydrogen bonding: Hydrogen bonding occurs when a hydrogen atom is covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom (such as N, O, or F) and interacts with a lone pair of electrons on another electronegative atom.
Examine the structure of ammonia (NH₃): Ammonia has a nitrogen atom bonded to three hydrogen atoms. The nitrogen atom has a lone pair of electrons, making it capable of forming hydrogen bonds.
Examine the structure of water (H₂O): Water has an oxygen atom bonded to two hydrogen atoms. The oxygen atom has two lone pairs of electrons, and the hydrogen atoms are partially positive due to the electronegativity of oxygen.
Describe the hydrogen bonding interaction: The partially positive hydrogen atoms in water can interact with the lone pair of electrons on the nitrogen atom in ammonia. Similarly, the lone pair of electrons on the oxygen atom in water can interact with the partially positive hydrogen atoms in ammonia.
Illustrate the hydrogen bonding: Represent the hydrogen bond using a dashed line (e.g., H—O···H—N). This shows the interaction between the hydrogen atom of water and the lone pair on nitrogen, as well as the interaction between the hydrogen atom of ammonia and the lone pair on oxygen.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrogen Bonding

Hydrogen bonding is a type of weak chemical bond that occurs when a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to a highly electronegative atom, such as oxygen or nitrogen, experiences an attraction to another electronegative atom. In the case of ammonia (NH₃) and water (H₂O), the hydrogen atoms of NH₃ can form hydrogen bonds with the oxygen atom of H₂O, leading to increased solubility.
Polarity of Molecules

Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. Water is a polar molecule due to its bent shape and the difference in electronegativity between hydrogen and oxygen, which creates a partial positive charge on the hydrogen atoms and a partial negative charge on the oxygen atom. Ammonia is also polar, with a similar charge distribution, allowing it to interact favorably with water.
Solubility Principles

Solubility is the ability of a substance to dissolve in a solvent, which is influenced by the nature of both the solute and the solvent. The principle 'like dissolves like' indicates that polar solutes, such as ammonia, are more soluble in polar solvents like water. The hydrogen bonding between NH₃ and H₂O enhances this solubility, allowing ammonia to dissolve effectively in water.
