Solubility Principles

Solubility is the ability of a substance to dissolve in a solvent, which is influenced by the nature of both the solute and the solvent. The principle 'like dissolves like' indicates that polar solutes, such as ammonia, are more soluble in polar solvents like water. The hydrogen bonding between NH₃ and H₂O enhances this solubility, allowing ammonia to dissolve effectively in water.