What does it mean when we say that a 0.15 M NaCl solution is isotonic with blood, whereas distilled water is hypotonic?
An isotonic solution must be approximately 0.30 osmol/L. How much KCl is needed to prepare 175 mL of an isotonic solution?
Which of the following solutions has the higher osmolarity?
b. 0.30 M NaOH or 3.0% (m/v) NaOH
Which of the following solutions will give rise to a greater osmotic pressure at equilibrium: 5.00 g of NaCl in 350.0 mL water or 35.0 g of glucose in 400.0 mL water? For NaCl, MW = 58.5 amu; for glucose, MW = 180 amu.
Uric acid, the principal constituent of some kidney stones, has the formula C5H4N4O3. In aqueous solution, the solubility of uric acid is only 0.067 g/L. Express this concentration in (m/v)%, in parts per million, and in molarity.
Emergency treatment of cardiac arrest victims sometimes involves injection of a calcium chloride solution directly into the heart muscle. How many grams of CaCl2 are administered in an injection of 5.0 mL of a 5.0% (m/v) solution? How many milliequivalents of Ca2+?
Ammonia, NH3, is very soluble in water (51.8 g/L at 20 °C and 760 mmHg).
a. Show how NH3 can hydrogen bond to water.