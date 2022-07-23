Concentration Units

Concentration can be expressed in various units, including mass/volume percentage (m/v)%, parts per million (ppm), and molarity (M). The m/v% is calculated as the mass of solute divided by the volume of solution, multiplied by 100. PPM is a way to express very dilute concentrations, where 1 ppm equals 1 mg of solute per liter of solution. Molarity is defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution.