Milliequivalents of Calcium Ions (Ca²⁺)

Milliequivalents (mEq) measure the amount of a substance based on its chemical activity or reactivity, particularly in relation to ions. For calcium ions (Ca²⁺), 1 mole of Ca²⁺ is equivalent to 2 equivalents due to its +2 charge. To convert grams of CaCl₂ to milliequivalents of Ca²⁺, you need to calculate the number of moles of CaCl₂ and then multiply by 2, reflecting the number of Ca²⁺ ions produced.