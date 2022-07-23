Textbook Question
What is the concentration of a NaCl solution, in (m/v)%, prepared by diluting 65 mL of a saturated solution, which has a concentration of 37 (m/v)%, to 480 mL?
What does it mean when we say that the concentration of Ca2+ in blood is 3.0 mEq/L?
The concentration of Cl- ion in blood is approximately 100 mEq/L. How many milliliters of blood would be needed to obtain 1.0 g of Cl- ions?
What does it mean when we say that a 0.15 M NaCl solution is isotonic with blood, whereas distilled water is hypotonic?
Which of the following solutions has the higher osmolarity?
b. 0.30 M NaOH or 3.0% (m/v) NaOH