Textbook Question
An aqueous solution that contains 285 ppm of potassium nitrate (KNO3) is being used to feed plants in a garden. What volume of this solution is needed to prepare 2.0 L of a solution that is 75 ppm in KNO3?
What is the concentration of a NaCl solution, in (m/v)%, prepared by diluting 65 mL of a saturated solution, which has a concentration of 37 (m/v)%, to 480 mL?
Calculate the mass needed for each of the following ion equivalents:
a. 0.25 Eq Ca2+
The concentration of Cl- ion in blood is approximately 100 mEq/L. How many milliliters of blood would be needed to obtain 1.0 g of Cl- ions?
What does it mean when we say that a 0.15 M NaCl solution is isotonic with blood, whereas distilled water is hypotonic?