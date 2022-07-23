Osmolarity

Osmolarity is a measure of the total concentration of solute particles in a solution. It is expressed in osmoles per liter (osmol/L) and takes into account all particles that contribute to the solution's osmotic pressure, including ions and molecules. For ionic compounds like NaOH, which dissociates into sodium (Na+) and hydroxide (OH-) ions, the osmolarity is calculated by multiplying the molarity by the number of particles produced upon dissociation.