Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.9 Solutions
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.9 SolutionsProblem 73
Chapter 9, Problem 73

The concentration of Cl- ion in blood is approximately 100 mEq/L. How many milliliters of blood would be needed to obtain 1.0 g of Cl- ions?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the given information. The concentration of Cl⁻ ions is 100 mEq/L, and we need to determine the volume of blood (in milliliters) required to obtain 1.0 g of Cl⁻ ions.
Step 2: Convert the mass of Cl⁻ ions (1.0 g) into moles. Use the molar mass of Cl⁻, which is approximately 35.45 g/mol. The formula to use is: \( \text{moles of Cl⁻} = \frac{\text{mass of Cl⁻}}{\text{molar mass of Cl⁻}} \).
Step 3: Convert the moles of Cl⁻ into milliequivalents (mEq). Since Cl⁻ is a monovalent ion, 1 mole of Cl⁻ is equivalent to 1 equivalent, and 1 equivalent is equal to 1000 milliequivalents. Use the formula: \( \text{mEq of Cl⁻} = \text{moles of Cl⁻} \times 1000 \).
Step 4: Use the concentration of Cl⁻ ions in blood (100 mEq/L) to calculate the volume of blood required. Rearrange the formula for concentration: \( \text{Volume (L)} = \frac{\text{mEq of Cl⁻}}{\text{Concentration (mEq/L)}} \).
Step 5: Convert the volume from liters to milliliters. Since 1 L = 1000 mL, multiply the volume in liters by 1000 to get the volume in milliliters.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molarity and Equivalent Weight

Molarity is a measure of concentration expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution. For ions like Cl⁻, the equivalent weight is the mass of the ion that combines with or displaces one mole of hydrogen ions. Understanding these concepts is crucial for converting between mass and concentration in solutions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:43
Equivalents Concept 1

Conversion between Mass and Moles

To find the number of moles from a given mass, the formula used is: moles = mass (g) / molar mass (g/mol). For Cl⁻, the molar mass is approximately 35.45 g/mol. This conversion is essential for determining how many moles of Cl⁻ correspond to 1.0 g, which will then be used to find the volume of blood needed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:29
Mole Concept

Volume Calculation from Concentration

Once the number of moles of Cl⁻ is determined, the volume of blood required can be calculated using the concentration of Cl⁻ in blood. The formula is: volume (L) = moles / concentration (mEq/L). This step is vital for translating the amount of Cl⁻ needed into a practical volume of blood.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:52
Percent Concentrations Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question
What is an electrolyte?
2572
views
Textbook Question

What does it mean when we say that the concentration of Ca2+ in blood is 3.0 mEq/L?

1599
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the mass needed for each of the following ion equivalents:

a. 0.25 Eq Ca2+

1154
views
Textbook Question

What does it mean when we say that a 0.15 M NaCl solution is isotonic with blood, whereas distilled water is hypotonic?

2489
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following solutions has the higher osmolarity?

b. 0.30 M NaOH or 3.0% (m/v) NaOH

1466
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following solutions will give rise to a greater osmotic pressure at equilibrium: 5.00 g of NaCl in 350.0 mL water or 35.0 g of glucose in 400.0 mL water? For NaCl, MW = 58.5 amu; for glucose, MW = 180 amu.

1134
views