What is an electrolyte?
What does it mean when we say that the concentration of Ca2+ in blood is 3.0 mEq/L?
Calculate the mass needed for each of the following ion equivalents:
a. 0.25 Eq Ca2+
What does it mean when we say that a 0.15 M NaCl solution is isotonic with blood, whereas distilled water is hypotonic?
Which of the following solutions has the higher osmolarity?
b. 0.30 M NaOH or 3.0% (m/v) NaOH
Which of the following solutions will give rise to a greater osmotic pressure at equilibrium: 5.00 g of NaCl in 350.0 mL water or 35.0 g of glucose in 400.0 mL water? For NaCl, MW = 58.5 amu; for glucose, MW = 180 amu.