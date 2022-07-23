Conversion between Mass and Moles

To find the number of moles from a given mass, the formula used is: moles = mass (g) / molar mass (g/mol). For Cl⁻, the molar mass is approximately 35.45 g/mol. This conversion is essential for determining how many moles of Cl⁻ correspond to 1.0 g, which will then be used to find the volume of blood needed.