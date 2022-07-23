Skip to main content
Ch.9 Solutions
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.9 SolutionsProblem 96a
Chapter 9, Problem 96a

Hyperbaric chambers, which provide high pressures (up to 6 atm) of either air or pure oxygen, are used to treat a variety of conditions, ranging from decompression sickness in deep-sea divers to carbon monoxide poisoning. Look up the solubility of O2, N2, CO, and CO2 in water at standard temperature and pressure (1 atm, 25 °C).
a. Explain the trends in relative solubility for these gases.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of gas solubility in water. Gas solubility refers to the ability of a gas to dissolve in a liquid, such as water, under specific conditions of temperature and pressure. This is governed by Henry's Law, which states that the solubility of a gas in a liquid is directly proportional to the partial pressure of the gas above the liquid.
Step 2: Look up the solubility values of the gases (O₂, N₂, CO, and CO₂) at standard temperature and pressure (1 atm, 25 °C). These values are typically expressed in units such as moles per liter (mol/L) or milligrams per liter (mg/L). For example, CO₂ is significantly more soluble in water compared to O₂ or N₂ due to its ability to react with water to form carbonic acid.
Step 3: Analyze the chemical properties of each gas. CO₂ is highly soluble because it reacts with water to form H₂CO₃ (carbonic acid), which increases its apparent solubility. O₂ and N₂ are nonpolar molecules, and their solubility is lower because they do not interact strongly with water, which is polar. CO has intermediate solubility due to its slight polarity.
Step 4: Consider the molecular size and polarity of the gases. Smaller and more polar molecules tend to have higher solubility in water. For example, CO₂ is more soluble than O₂ and N₂ because it is more polar and can form weak interactions with water molecules.
Step 5: Summarize the trends in solubility. CO₂ has the highest solubility due to its chemical reactivity with water. CO has moderate solubility due to its slight polarity. O₂ and N₂ have the lowest solubility because they are nonpolar and do not interact strongly with water. This trend reflects the interplay of molecular polarity, size, and chemical reactivity with water.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gas Solubility

Gas solubility refers to the ability of a gas to dissolve in a liquid, which is influenced by factors such as temperature, pressure, and the nature of the gas and solvent. At higher pressures, more gas molecules can enter the liquid phase, increasing solubility. Understanding how different gases behave under these conditions is crucial for analyzing their solubility trends.
Henry's Law

Henry's Law states that the amount of gas that dissolves in a liquid at a given temperature is directly proportional to the partial pressure of that gas above the liquid. This principle helps explain why gases like O₂ and CO₂ have different solubility levels in water, as their solubility coefficients vary, affecting how much of each gas can be dissolved at a specific pressure.
Molecular Properties of Gases

The solubility of gases in water is also influenced by their molecular properties, such as polarity and molecular weight. For instance, carbon dioxide (CO₂) is more soluble than nitrogen (N₂) due to its ability to form weak interactions with water molecules. Understanding these properties helps in predicting the relative solubility of different gases in aqueous solutions.
