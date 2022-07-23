Hyperbaric chambers, which provide high pressures (up to 6 atm) of either air or pure oxygen, are used to treat a variety of conditions, ranging from decompression sickness in deep-sea divers to carbon monoxide poisoning. Look up the solubility of O 2 , N 2 , CO, and CO 2 in water at standard temperature and pressure (1 atm, 25 °C).

a. Explain the trends in relative solubility for these gases.