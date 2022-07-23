Step 1: Recall the formula for osmotic pressure: Π = iMRT, where Π is the osmotic pressure, i is the van 't Hoff factor (number of particles the solute dissociates into), M is the molarity of the solution, R is the gas constant, and T is the temperature in Kelvin. Since R and T are constant for both solutions, compare the product of i and M for each solution to determine which has the greater osmotic pressure.