The concentration of Cl- ion in blood is approximately 100 mEq/L. How many milliliters of blood would be needed to obtain 1.0 g of Cl- ions?
Which of the following solutions will give rise to a greater osmotic pressure at equilibrium: 5.00 g of NaCl in 350.0 mL water or 35.0 g of glucose in 400.0 mL water? For NaCl, MW = 58.5 amu; for glucose, MW = 180 amu.
Key Concepts
Osmotic Pressure
Van 't Hoff Factor (i)
Molarity and Mass Calculations
What does it mean when we say that a 0.15 M NaCl solution is isotonic with blood, whereas distilled water is hypotonic?
Which of the following solutions has the higher osmolarity?
b. 0.30 M NaOH or 3.0% (m/v) NaOH
An isotonic solution must be approximately 0.30 osmol/L. How much KCl is needed to prepare 175 mL of an isotonic solution?
Uric acid, the principal constituent of some kidney stones, has the formula C5H4N4O3. In aqueous solution, the solubility of uric acid is only 0.067 g/L. Express this concentration in (m/v)%, in parts per million, and in molarity.
Emergency treatment of cardiac arrest victims sometimes involves injection of a calcium chloride solution directly into the heart muscle. How many grams of CaCl2 are administered in an injection of 5.0 mL of a 5.0% (m/v) solution? How many milliequivalents of Ca2+?