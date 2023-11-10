Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: AlkanesProblem 35c
Chapter 12, Problem 35c

Propose structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:
(c) An aromatic compound that is also an ether, C8H10O

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of an aromatic compound. Aromatic compounds contain a benzene ring or a similar conjugated cyclic structure that follows Huckel's rule (4n + 2 π electrons, where n is an integer).
Step 2: Understand the functional group 'ether'. An ether contains an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups (R-O-R').
Step 3: Combine the aromatic and ether characteristics. The molecule must have a benzene ring (aromatic) and an oxygen atom bonded to two groups, one of which can be the benzene ring itself.
Step 4: Use the molecular formula C8H10O to guide the structure. The benzene ring contributes C6H6, leaving C2H4O for the ether group. This suggests the ether group could be an -OCH3 (methoxy) or -OCH2CH3 (ethoxy) group attached to the benzene ring.
Step 5: Propose possible structures. For example, one structure could be anisole (methoxybenzene), where a methoxy group (-OCH3) is attached to the benzene ring. Another possibility is ethoxybenzene, where an ethoxy group (-OCH2CH3) is attached to the benzene ring.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aromatic Compounds

Aromatic compounds are a class of cyclic compounds characterized by their stable ring structure and delocalized pi electrons, which follow Hückel's rule (4n + 2 pi electrons). These compounds often exhibit unique chemical properties, such as increased stability and distinct reactivity patterns, making them essential in organic chemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Naming Ionic Compounds

Ethers

Ethers are organic compounds that contain an oxygen atom connected to two alkyl or aryl groups, represented by the general formula R-O-R'. They are known for their relatively low reactivity and are commonly used as solvents in organic reactions. The presence of the ether functional group influences the physical and chemical properties of the molecule.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:15
Naming Ethers Example 1

Molecular Formula and Structure

The molecular formula C8H10O indicates that the compound consists of eight carbon atoms, ten hydrogen atoms, and one oxygen atom. Understanding how to derive the structural representation from the molecular formula is crucial, as it helps in visualizing the arrangement of atoms and functional groups, which is essential for identifying the compound's properties and reactivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:08
Molecular Formula
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the functional groups in the following molecules:

(b)

925
views
Textbook Question

Propose structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:

(b) An ester with the formula C6H12O2

836
views
Textbook Question

Propose structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:

(c) A compound with the formula C3H7NOS that is both an amide and a thiol

1094
views
Textbook Question

If one compound has the formula C5H10 and another has the formula C4H10 are the two compounds isomers? Explain.

1652
views
Textbook Question

Give an example of a compound that meets the following descriptions:

b. A cycloalkane with three substituents

886
views
Textbook Question

Write condensed structures for the following molecular formulas. More than one isomer will be required for each.

a. Isomers of C8H18 that contain two methyl groups and a longest chain of 4 carbons

733
views