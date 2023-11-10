Skip to main content
Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 33b

Identify the functional groups in the following molecules:
(b)

1
Examine the molecular structure provided in the image. Look for specific patterns or arrangements of atoms that correspond to known functional groups in organic chemistry.
Identify any hydroxyl groups (-OH), which are characteristic of alcohols. These groups consist of an oxygen atom bonded to a hydrogen atom and attached to a carbon atom.
Look for carbonyl groups (C=O). If the carbonyl group is attached to a hydrogen atom, it indicates an aldehyde. If it is attached to two carbon atoms, it indicates a ketone.
Check for carboxyl groups (-COOH), which are indicative of carboxylic acids. These groups consist of a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to a hydroxyl group (-OH).
Identify any amine groups (-NH2, -NHR, or -NR2), which are nitrogen-containing groups bonded to one or more hydrogen or carbon atoms. These are characteristic of amines.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amino (-NH2), each imparting unique behaviors to the molecules they are part of.
Molecular Structure

Molecular structure refers to the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, including the types of bonds (single, double, or triple) and the spatial orientation of the atoms. Understanding molecular structure is crucial for identifying functional groups, as these groups are defined by their specific arrangements and connections within the larger molecular framework.
Chemical Nomenclature

Chemical nomenclature is the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on their structure and functional groups. It provides a standardized way to communicate the identity of a molecule, which is essential for identifying functional groups. Familiarity with nomenclature rules helps in recognizing and categorizing different functional groups in various organic compounds.
