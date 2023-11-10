Textbook Question
Why are most organic compounds nonconducting and insoluble in water?
For each of the following, give an example of a member compound containing 5 carbons total:
(a) Alcohol
(d) Ether
(b) An ester with the formula C6H12O2
(c) A compound with the formula C3H7NOS that is both an amide and a thiol
(c) An aromatic compound that is also an ether, C8H10O