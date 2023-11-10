Skip to main content
Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: AlkanesProblem 34b
Chapter 12, Problem 34b

Propose structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:
(b) An ester with the formula C6H12O2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the general structure of an ester. Esters have the functional group RCOOR', where R and R' are alkyl or aryl groups, and the carbonyl group (C=O) is bonded to an oxygen atom that is also bonded to another carbon chain.
Step 2: Analyze the molecular formula C6H12O2. This formula suggests the molecule contains 6 carbon atoms, 12 hydrogen atoms, and 2 oxygen atoms. The presence of two oxygen atoms aligns with the ester functional group.
Step 3: Determine possible arrangements of the carbon atoms. Since the molecule is an ester, one oxygen atom will be part of the carbonyl group (C=O), and the other oxygen atom will form a single bond with another carbon chain. Distribute the remaining carbon atoms between the R and R' groups.
Step 4: Ensure the structure adheres to the molecular formula. For example, one possible structure is ethyl butanoate, where the R group is a butyl group (C4H7) attached to the carbonyl carbon, and the R' group is an ethyl group (C2H5) attached to the single-bonded oxygen. Verify that the total number of atoms matches C6H12O2.
Step 5: Consider other isomers. For instance, methyl pentanoate is another valid structure, where the R group is a pentyl group (C5H9) attached to the carbonyl carbon, and the R' group is a methyl group (CH3) attached to the single-bonded oxygen. Verify that all possible structures satisfy the ester functional group and the molecular formula.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ester Functional Group

An ester is a type of organic compound formed from the reaction of an alcohol and a carboxylic acid, characterized by the functional group -COO-. Esters typically have pleasant odors and are commonly found in fats and oils. Understanding the structure of esters is crucial for identifying their properties and reactions.
Molecular Formula Interpretation

The molecular formula C6H12O2 indicates that the molecule contains six carbon atoms, twelve hydrogen atoms, and two oxygen atoms. This formula provides insight into the possible structural arrangements of the atoms, guiding the identification of functional groups and the overall molecular structure. Analyzing the molecular formula is essential for proposing accurate molecular structures.
Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. For C6H12O2, various esters can be formed through different combinations of carbon chains and functional groups. Recognizing the potential for isomerism is important for proposing multiple valid structures that fit the given formula.
