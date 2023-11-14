Textbook Question
If 2-methyl-2-pentene were converted into 1-hexene, what kind of reaction would that be?
If bromocyclohexane were converted into cyclohexene, what kind of reaction would that be?
Identify the type of reaction for the following:
What alkene could you use to make the following products? Draw the structure of the alkene, and tell what other reagent is also required for the reaction to occur.
What alkene could you use to make the following products? Draw the structure of the alkene, and tell what other reagent is also required for the reaction to occur.
2,2,3,3-Tetrabromopentane can be prepared by an addition reaction of excess Br2 with an alkyne. Draw the structure of the alkyne and name it.