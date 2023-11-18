Skip to main content
Ch.14 Some Compounds with Oxygen, Sulfur, or a Halogen
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 16

Name the following compounds:
a.
b.
c. Chemical structure of an ether compound with labeled branches for naming practice.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups present in each compound. Functional groups determine the base name and suffix of the compound. For example, alcohols (-OH) use the suffix '-ol,' carboxylic acids (-COOH) use '-oic acid,' and alkanes use '-ane.'
Determine the longest continuous carbon chain in each compound. This chain will serve as the parent chain and provide the base name (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain, starting from the end closest to the functional group or substituent that has the highest priority according to IUPAC rules.
Identify and name any substituents (e.g., methyl, ethyl, chloro, etc.) attached to the parent chain. Assign a number to each substituent based on its position on the parent chain.
Combine the names of the substituents, parent chain, and functional group into the full name of the compound. Use hyphens to separate numbers from words and commas to separate multiple numbers. Ensure the name follows IUPAC naming conventions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nomenclature

Nomenclature refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on established rules. The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides guidelines for naming organic and inorganic compounds, ensuring consistency and clarity in communication among chemists.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that determine the chemical properties and reactions of those compounds. Recognizing functional groups is essential for naming compounds, as they often dictate the suffix or prefix used in the compound's name, such as -ol for alcohols or -oic acid for carboxylic acids.
Structural Representation

Structural representation involves depicting the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, which is crucial for understanding its chemical behavior. Different types of structural formulas, such as Lewis structures or condensed formulas, provide insights into bonding and molecular geometry, aiding in the accurate naming of compounds.
