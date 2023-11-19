Skip to main content
Ch.14 Some Compounds with Oxygen, Sulfur, or a Halogen
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.14 Some Compounds with Oxygen, Sulfur, or a HalogenProblem 18
Chapter 14, Problem 18

Give systematic names for the following alkyl halides:
a.
b.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the parent chain in the alkyl halide structure. The parent chain is the longest continuous carbon chain that includes the carbon atom bonded to the halogen atom.
Step 2: Number the parent chain starting from the end closest to the halogen atom. This ensures the halogen gets the lowest possible number in the name.
Step 3: Identify and name any substituents (alkyl groups) attached to the parent chain. Assign a number to each substituent based on its position on the parent chain.
Step 4: Combine the substituent names and positions with the parent chain name. Use prefixes like di-, tri-, etc., if there are multiple identical substituents. Place the halogen name (e.g., fluoro-, chloro-, bromo-, iodo-) in the appropriate position based on its location on the chain.
Step 5: Write the systematic name by arranging the substituents and halogen in alphabetical order, followed by the parent chain name. Ensure proper punctuation (e.g., commas between numbers, hyphens between numbers and words).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkyl Halides

Alkyl halides are organic compounds derived from alkanes by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms with halogen atoms (fluorine, chlorine, bromine, or iodine). They are classified into primary, secondary, and tertiary based on the carbon atom to which the halogen is attached. Understanding the structure of alkyl halides is crucial for naming them systematically.
IUPAC Nomenclature

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) nomenclature provides a systematic method for naming chemical compounds. For alkyl halides, the name is derived from the longest carbon chain, followed by the halogen substituent, with appropriate prefixes and suffixes to indicate the position and number of halogen atoms. Familiarity with IUPAC rules is essential for accurately naming these compounds.
Substituent Positioning

In the systematic naming of alkyl halides, the position of the halogen substituent on the carbon chain is indicated by a number. This number corresponds to the carbon atom to which the halogen is attached, ensuring clarity in the compound's structure. Correctly identifying and numbering the substituents is vital for providing an unambiguous name.
