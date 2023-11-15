Skip to main content
Identify each alcohol named in Problem 14.32 as primary, secondary, or tertiary.
Structural formula of an alcohol with labeled carbon chains, indicating primary, secondary, and tertiary classifications.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definitions of primary, secondary, and tertiary alcohols. A primary alcohol has the hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to a carbon atom that is bonded to only one other carbon atom. A secondary alcohol has the -OH group attached to a carbon atom bonded to two other carbon atoms. A tertiary alcohol has the -OH group attached to a carbon atom bonded to three other carbon atoms.
Step 2: Review the names of the alcohols provided in Problem 14.32. The names will often include structural information or prefixes that indicate the arrangement of carbon atoms around the hydroxyl group.
Step 3: For each alcohol, identify the carbon atom to which the hydroxyl group is attached. Count the number of carbon atoms directly bonded to this carbon atom to determine whether the alcohol is primary, secondary, or tertiary.
Step 4: If the name includes a structural descriptor (e.g., '2-propanol' or 'tert-butanol'), use this information to deduce the structure of the molecule. For example, '2-propanol' indicates the -OH group is on the second carbon of a three-carbon chain, making it a secondary alcohol.
Step 5: Classify each alcohol based on the analysis in the previous steps. Label each as primary, secondary, or tertiary, ensuring that your classification aligns with the definitions provided in Step 1.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Alcohols

Alcohols are classified based on the number of carbon atoms bonded to the carbon atom that carries the hydroxyl (-OH) group. A primary alcohol has the -OH group attached to a carbon that is connected to only one other carbon, a secondary alcohol has it attached to a carbon connected to two other carbons, and a tertiary alcohol has the -OH group on a carbon connected to three other carbons.
Structural Representation

Understanding the structural representation of alcohols is crucial for identifying their classification. Structural formulas show how atoms are arranged and bonded, allowing one to determine whether the carbon with the -OH group is primary, secondary, or tertiary based on its connectivity to other carbon atoms.
Nomenclature of Alcohols

The nomenclature of alcohols follows specific rules that help in naming these compounds based on their structure. The IUPAC naming system assigns names based on the longest carbon chain containing the -OH group, which is crucial for identifying the type of alcohol and its classification as primary, secondary, or tertiary.
