Textbook Question
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
b. 2,2-Diethylcyclohexanol
828
views
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
b. 2,2-Diethylcyclohexanol
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
f. 3,3-Dimethyl-1,6-heptanediol
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
c. Phenyl tert-butyl ether
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
f. 3-Methoxy-4-methyl-1-pentene
Identify each alcohol named in Problem 14.32 as primary, secondary, or tertiary.
a.
b.
c.
d.
e.
f.
Arrange the following 6-carbon compounds in order of their expected boiling points, and explain your ranking:
a. Hexane
b. 1-Hexanol
c. Dipropyl ether (CH3CH2CH2—O—CH2CH2CH3)