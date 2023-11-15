Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.14 Some Compounds with Oxygen, Sulfur, or a Halogen
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.14 Some Compounds with Oxygen, Sulfur, or a HalogenProblem 35e
Chapter 14, Problem 35e

Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
e. 2,4-Dimethoxy-3-methylpentane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Start by identifying the parent chain. The name 'pentane' indicates that the parent chain contains 5 carbon atoms. Draw a straight chain of 5 carbons.
Step 2: Number the carbon atoms in the chain from 1 to 5. This numbering will help you place the substituents correctly.
Step 3: Locate the substituents based on the name. The '3-methyl' indicates a methyl group (-CH₃) attached to the third carbon atom in the chain. Add this group to the structure.
Step 4: Add the methoxy groups (-OCH₃) to the structure. The '2,4-dimethoxy' indicates that there are methoxy groups attached to the second and fourth carbon atoms in the chain. Place these groups accordingly.
Step 5: Verify the structure by ensuring all substituents are correctly placed and the carbon atoms have the appropriate number of bonds (four bonds per carbon atom). The final structure should represent 2,4-dimethoxy-3-methylpentane.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds. It provides a set of rules to derive the names of organic molecules based on their structure, including the identification of functional groups, the longest carbon chain, and the position of substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately interpreting and drawing the structures of compounds like 2,4-Dimethoxy-3-methylpentane.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:18
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of 2,4-Dimethoxy-3-methylpentane, the 'methoxy' groups indicate the presence of -OCH3 substituents, which influence the compound's reactivity and properties. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for constructing accurate molecular structures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1

Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. In the context of 2,4-Dimethoxy-3-methylpentane, understanding how the arrangement of carbon chains and substituents can lead to different isomers is important for accurately drawing the correct structure. This concept highlights the diversity of organic compounds and their potential variations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:01
Structural Formula Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw structures corresponding to the following names:

b. 2,2-Diethylcyclohexanol

828
views
Textbook Question

Draw structures corresponding to the following names:

f. 3,3-Dimethyl-1,6-heptanediol

869
views
Textbook Question

Draw structures corresponding to the following names:

c. Phenyl tert-butyl ether

1067
views
Textbook Question

Draw structures corresponding to the following names:

f. 3-Methoxy-4-methyl-1-pentene

604
views
Textbook Question

Identify each alcohol named in Problem 14.32 as primary, secondary, or tertiary.

a.

b.

c.

d.

e.

f.

870
views
Textbook Question

Arrange the following 6-carbon compounds in order of their expected boiling points, and explain your ranking:

a. Hexane

b. 1-Hexanol

c. Dipropyl ether (CH3CH2CH2—O—CH2CH2CH3)

30
views