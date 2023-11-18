Skip to main content
Ch.14 Some Compounds with Oxygen, Sulfur, or a Halogen
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 35c

Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
c. Phenyl tert-butyl ether

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of the compound. The name 'Phenyl tert-butyl ether' indicates that the molecule is an ether, which means it contains an oxygen atom bonded to two different groups. One group is a phenyl group (C₆H₅), and the other is a tert-butyl group (C(CH₃)₃).
Step 2: Begin by drawing the phenyl group. A phenyl group is a benzene ring (a six-membered ring with alternating double bonds). Represent this as a hexagon with alternating double bonds.
Step 3: Draw the tert-butyl group. A tert-butyl group consists of a central carbon atom bonded to three methyl groups (CH₃). Represent this as a central carbon atom with three CH₃ groups attached to it.
Step 4: Connect the phenyl group and the tert-butyl group via an oxygen atom. The oxygen atom serves as the central atom in the ether functional group, with one bond to the phenyl group and the other bond to the tert-butyl group.
Step 5: Verify the structure. Ensure that all atoms have the correct number of bonds (carbon with four, oxygen with two, and hydrogen with one) and that the structure matches the name 'Phenyl tert-butyl ether.'

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phenyl Group

The phenyl group is a functional group derived from benzene, consisting of a six-carbon ring with alternating double bonds. It is represented as 'C6H5' and is known for its stability and ability to participate in various chemical reactions. Understanding the structure of the phenyl group is essential for drawing compounds that contain it, such as phenyl tert-butyl ether.
Tert-Butyl Group

The tert-butyl group is a branched alkyl group with the formula 'C4H9', specifically 'C(CH3)3'. It consists of a central carbon atom bonded to three methyl groups. This group is commonly encountered in organic chemistry and influences the physical and chemical properties of the compounds it is part of, including steric hindrance and reactivity.
Ethers

Ethers are a class of organic compounds characterized by an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups. The general formula for ethers is R-O-R', where R and R' can be the same or different. Ethers are known for their relatively low reactivity and are often used as solvents or in the synthesis of other organic compounds, making it important to understand their structure when drawing compounds like phenyl tert-butyl ether.
