Ethers

Ethers are a class of organic compounds characterized by an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups. The general formula for ethers is R-O-R', where R and R' can be the same or different. Ethers are known for their relatively low reactivity and are often used as solvents or in the synthesis of other organic compounds, making it important to understand their structure when drawing compounds like phenyl tert-butyl ether.