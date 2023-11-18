Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.14 Some Compounds with Oxygen, Sulfur, or a Halogen
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.14 Some Compounds with Oxygen, Sulfur, or a HalogenProblem 35f
Chapter 14, Problem 35f

Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
f. 3-Methoxy-4-methyl-1-pentene

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Start by identifying the parent chain. The name '1-pentene' indicates that the parent chain is a five-carbon chain (pent-) with a double bond (-ene) starting at carbon 1.
Step 2: Number the carbon atoms in the chain from 1 to 5, starting from the end closest to the double bond. This ensures the double bond gets the lowest possible number.
Step 3: Add the substituents to the parent chain. The name '3-Methoxy' indicates a methoxy group (-OCH₃) is attached to carbon 3, and '4-methyl' indicates a methyl group (-CH₃) is attached to carbon 4.
Step 4: Draw the structure by placing the double bond between carbons 1 and 2, then attach the methoxy group to carbon 3 and the methyl group to carbon 4.
Step 5: Verify the structure by ensuring all carbons have the correct number of bonds (four for each carbon) and that the substituents are placed correctly according to the name.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds. It provides a set of rules to derive the names of organic molecules based on their structure, including the longest carbon chain, functional groups, and substituents. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately interpreting and drawing chemical structures from names.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:18
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of 3-Methoxy-4-methyl-1-pentene, the methoxy group (-OCH3) is a functional group that influences the compound's reactivity and properties. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for understanding the behavior of organic compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1

Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. In the context of 3-Methoxy-4-methyl-1-pentene, understanding structural isomerism helps in recognizing that different arrangements can lead to different compounds with distinct properties. This concept is vital for accurately drawing and interpreting the structure of organic molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:01
Structural Formula Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw structures corresponding to the following names:

f. 3,3-Dimethyl-1,6-heptanediol

869
views
Textbook Question

Draw structures corresponding to the following names:

c. Phenyl tert-butyl ether

1067
views
Textbook Question

Draw structures corresponding to the following names:

e. 2,4-Dimethoxy-3-methylpentane

1148
views
Textbook Question

Identify each alcohol named in Problem 14.32 as primary, secondary, or tertiary.

a.

b.

c.

d.

e.

f.

870
views
Textbook Question

Arrange the following 6-carbon compounds in order of their expected boiling points, and explain your ranking:

a. Hexane

b. 1-Hexanol

c. Dipropyl ether (CH3CH2CH2—O—CH2CH2CH3)

30
views
Textbook Question

Draw the structures of the aldehydes that might be oxidized to yield the following carboxylic acids:

c. CH3CH=CHCOOH

756
views