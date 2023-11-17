Textbook Question
What alcohols yield the following alkenes as the major product on dehydration?
b.
What products would you expect from oxidation of the following alcohols?
a. CH3CH2CH2OH
b.
c.
From what alcohols might the following carbonyl-containing products have been made (red = O, reddish-brown = Br)?
(a) <IMAGE>
(b) <IMAGE>
Name the following compounds:
a.
b.
Name the following compounds:
a.
b.
c.
What disulfides would you obtain from oxidation of the following thiols?
a. CH3CH2CH2SH
b. 3-Methyl-1-butanethiol (skunk scent)