Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.14 Some Compounds with Oxygen, Sulfur, or a Halogen
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.14 Some Compounds with Oxygen, Sulfur, or a HalogenProblem 15
Chapter 14, Problem 15

Name the following compounds:
a.
b.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the functional groups present in each compound. Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that determine the chemical properties of those molecules. For example, look for hydroxyl (-OH), carbonyl (C=O), carboxyl (-COOH), or amine (-NH2) groups.
Step 2: Determine the parent chain for each compound. The parent chain is the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms that includes the functional group, if present. Count the number of carbons in the chain to determine the base name (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Step 3: Assign a number to each carbon in the parent chain, starting from the end closest to the functional group or substituent. This ensures the functional group or substituent gets the lowest possible number.
Step 4: Name any substituents (e.g., methyl, ethyl, chloro, bromo) attached to the parent chain. Include their position numbers in the name, and list them in alphabetical order if there are multiple substituents.
Step 5: Combine the names of the substituents, parent chain, and functional group (if applicable) to form the complete name of each compound. Use appropriate prefixes, suffixes, and punctuation as per IUPAC naming conventions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nomenclature

Nomenclature refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on established rules. The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) provides guidelines for naming organic and inorganic compounds, ensuring that each name conveys specific information about the compound's structure and composition.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:39
Rules for Naming Alkanes Concept 1

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Understanding functional groups is essential for naming compounds, as they often dictate the compound's properties and reactivity, influencing how the compound is classified and named.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1

Structural Representation

Structural representation involves depicting the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, which is crucial for understanding its chemical identity. This can include Lewis structures, condensed formulas, or skeletal formulas, each providing different levels of detail about the molecular structure, which aids in accurate nomenclature.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:08
Molecular Representations Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What products would you expect from oxidation of the following alcohols?

a. CH3CH2CH2OH

b.

c.

728
views
Textbook Question

From what alcohols might the following carbonyl-containing products have been made (red = O, reddish-brown = Br)?

(a) <IMAGE>

(b) <IMAGE> 

650
views
Textbook Question

Draw structures for the following:

a. 2,4-Dinitrophenol

b. m-Ethylphenol

1021
views
Textbook Question

Name the following compounds:

a.

b.

c.

1514
views
Textbook Question

What disulfides would you obtain from oxidation of the following thiols?

a. CH3CH2CH2SH

b. 3-Methyl-1-butanethiol (skunk scent)

802
views
Textbook Question

Give systematic names for the following alkyl halides:

a.

b.

1392
views