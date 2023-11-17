Skip to main content
Ch.14 Some Compounds with Oxygen, Sulfur, or a Halogen
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 67a

Write the formulas and IUPAC names for the following common alcohols.
a. Rubbing alcohol

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The task is to identify the chemical formula and IUPAC name for 'rubbing alcohol,' which is a common alcohol. Rubbing alcohol typically refers to isopropyl alcohol, a widely used disinfectant.
Step 2: Recall the structure of isopropyl alcohol. It is an alcohol with three carbon atoms, where the hydroxyl (-OH) group is attached to the second carbon atom in the chain. This makes it a secondary alcohol.
Step 3: Write the chemical formula for isopropyl alcohol. The molecular formula is C₃H₈O, and the structural formula can be represented as CH₃-CHOH-CH₃.
Step 4: Determine the IUPAC name. The IUPAC naming rules state that the longest carbon chain containing the hydroxyl group is identified, and the chain is numbered to give the hydroxyl group the lowest possible number. For isopropyl alcohol, the IUPAC name is 'propan-2-ol,' indicating the hydroxyl group is on the second carbon of a three-carbon chain.
Step 5: Summarize the findings. The formula for rubbing alcohol is C₃H₈O, and its IUPAC name is 'propan-2-ol.' This information can be used to identify the compound in chemical contexts.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alcohols

Alcohols are organic compounds characterized by the presence of one or more hydroxyl (-OH) groups attached to a carbon atom. They are classified based on the number of hydroxyl groups and the carbon structure, with common types including primary, secondary, and tertiary alcohols. Understanding the structure of alcohols is essential for writing their chemical formulas and IUPAC names.
IUPAC Nomenclature

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds. For alcohols, the naming convention involves identifying the longest carbon chain, determining the position of the hydroxyl group, and using the suffix '-ol' to indicate the presence of the alcohol functional group. This standardized approach ensures clarity and consistency in chemical communication.
Common Alcohols

Common alcohols refer to widely used alcohols in everyday life, such as ethanol and isopropanol (rubbing alcohol). Rubbing alcohol typically contains isopropyl alcohol, which is a secondary alcohol. Familiarity with these common alcohols, their uses, and their chemical structures is crucial for accurately writing their formulas and IUPAC names.
