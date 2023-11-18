Skip to main content
Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 15, Problem 49

The compound carvone is responsible for the odor of spearmint. Identify the functional groups in carvone.

1
Examine the structure of carvone provided in the image. Look for characteristic arrangements of atoms that correspond to functional groups.
Identify any carbon-carbon double bonds (C=C) in the structure. These are indicative of an alkene functional group.
Look for a carbon-oxygen double bond (C=O) in the structure. If the carbon is also bonded to another carbon atom, this indicates a ketone functional group.
Check for any hydroxyl groups (-OH) attached to the carbon skeleton. These would indicate the presence of an alcohol functional group.
Review the entire structure to ensure no other functional groups, such as carboxylic acids, ethers, or aromatic rings, are present. Summarize the identified functional groups in carvone.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and carbonyl (C=O), each influencing the behavior of the compound in different ways.
Carvone Structure

Carvone is a monoterpene ketone with a specific molecular structure that includes a cyclohexene ring and a ketone functional group. Its structure is crucial for its aromatic properties and its role in the scent of spearmint. Understanding the arrangement of atoms in carvone helps in identifying its functional groups and predicting its chemical behavior.
Odor Compounds

Odor compounds are volatile substances that can be detected by the olfactory system, contributing to the scent of various materials. In the case of carvone, its specific functional groups and molecular structure allow it to interact with olfactory receptors, producing the characteristic smell of spearmint. The study of these compounds is essential in fields like perfumery and flavor chemistry.
