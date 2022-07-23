Skip to main content
Ch.15 Aldehydes and Ketones
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 15, Problem 26c

Draw a structure for a compound that meets each of the following descriptions:
c. An alpha-bromoaldehyde, C4H7BrO

Step 1: Understand the problem. The compound is an alpha-bromoaldehyde with the molecular formula C₄H₇BrO. This means it contains an aldehyde functional group (-CHO) and a bromine atom attached to the carbon adjacent to the carbonyl carbon (the alpha position).
Step 2: Start by drawing the aldehyde functional group. The aldehyde group consists of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom and single-bonded to a hydrogen atom. This carbon is part of the main chain.
Step 3: Add the alpha-bromo group. Identify the carbon adjacent to the aldehyde carbon (the alpha carbon) and attach a bromine atom to it.
Step 4: Complete the carbon chain to satisfy the molecular formula C₄H₇BrO. Ensure the total number of carbons in the structure is four, and adjust the remaining bonds with hydrogen atoms to satisfy the valency of each carbon atom.
Step 5: Verify the structure. Confirm that the structure contains exactly one aldehyde group, one bromine atom on the alpha carbon, and the molecular formula matches C₄H₇BrO. Ensure all atoms follow the octet rule where applicable.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alpha-Bromoaldehyde

An alpha-bromoaldehyde is a type of aldehyde where a bromine atom is attached to the carbon atom adjacent to the carbonyl group (C=O). This positioning is crucial as it influences the compound's reactivity and properties. The 'alpha' designation indicates the location of the bromine relative to the functional group, which is essential for understanding its chemical behavior.
Molecular Formula Interpretation

The molecular formula C₄H₇BrO indicates that the compound contains four carbon atoms, seven hydrogen atoms, one bromine atom, and one oxygen atom. Understanding how to interpret this formula is vital for constructing the correct structure, as it provides insights into the connectivity and arrangement of atoms within the molecule, guiding the drawing of its structural representation.
Structural Representation of Organic Compounds

Structural representation involves depicting the arrangement of atoms in a molecule, including bonds and functional groups. For organic compounds like alpha-bromoaldehydes, it is important to accurately illustrate the carbon skeleton, functional groups, and any substituents. This visual representation aids in understanding the compound's chemical properties and potential reactions.
